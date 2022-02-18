Welcome to this bright sunny two story home in Kilkenny, 4Bdrm 4Full bath, main floor bdrm with full standing shower bath, basement office can be turn into 5th bdrm. Solid maple hardwood flr, open living room 9ft ceiling with solid maple hardwood floor, LG brand SS appliances, quartz countertop, walk-in 4x4 pantry. LL family room with cozy gas fire place, installed home theater system with walkout to patio and beautiful backyard. Just installed custom shelving with butcher block laundry folding, home facing SW direction. It's possible to make laundry upstairs next to MBdrm, Trex material deck 14x14. More storage in the garage attic space. Take a look before it's gone.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $584,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Too many of the Badgers' flaws were on display, especially down the stretch, during a 73-65 home loss to Rutgers that damaged UW's Big Ten title hopes.
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
Wisconsin senior Brad Davison’s fiancee, Tyra Buss, played at Indiana and plans to be in the stands to watch Davison play Tuesday.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
A ticket for going 107 mph on Tuesday morning will be costly for a Marshall man with no driver’s license, authorities reported.
Columnist Jim Polzin breaks down what he liked, what he didn't like and what it all means after the No. 15 Badgers beat the Hoosiers 74-69 in Bloomington.
There are no plans to extend the order. Plans at the Madison School District and UW-Madison are unclear.
Southern Wisconsin could mostly escape Thursday’s big snowstorm, or snow may fall across much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
Jean Cudnohfsky couldn't believe how brazen the thieves were who tried to steal the catalytic converter from her Toyota Prius as it sat in the driveway of her house at 10:30 p.m. one quiet Sunday in December.