Immaculate Tuscan masterpiece set on gorgeous wooded lot backing to conservancy. Crown molding on both levels, rich red birch flooring, 5 zone (mobile app controllable) HVAC incl. master bath, lower level & garage in-floor radiant heat, stunning great room w/floor to ceiling fireplace, executive office w/fireplace, whole home audio, tray ceilings, stately ceiling fans, formal dining, central vac, sprinkler system, custom accent lighting. Chef's kitchen w/cherry cabs, walk-in pantry, granite island, double ovens, Wolf cooktop, & dry bar w/wine cooler. Glorious master suite. Amazing screen porch off dinette leads to deck. Walkout lower level is absolutely celebrity entertainment worthy! Coffered ceiling theater room, wet bar, game room, wine cellar & more! Low Westport taxes! WOW!!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,300,000
