 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,300,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,300,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,300,000

Immaculate Tuscan masterpiece set on gorgeous wooded lot backing to conservancy. Crown molding on both levels, rich red birch flooring, 5 zone (mobile app controllable) HVAC incl. master bath, lower level & garage in-floor radiant heat, stunning great room w/floor to ceiling fireplace, executive office w/fireplace, whole home audio, tray ceilings, stately ceiling fans, formal dining, central vac, sprinkler system, custom accent lighting. Chef's kitchen w/cherry cabs, walk-in pantry, granite island, double ovens, Wolf cooktop, & dry bar w/wine cooler. Glorious master suite. Amazing screen porch off dinette leads to deck. Walkout lower level is absolutely celebrity entertainment worthy! Coffered ceiling theater room, wet bar, game room, wine cellar & more! Low Westport taxes! WOW!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of storms moves from the Plains to the East Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics