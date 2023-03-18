Beautiful 2018 Parade of Homes! Built in Waunakee's Kilkenny Farms by Award Winning Acker Builders! This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home w/ 4-car heated garage will take your breath away. Gorgeous Gourmet kitchen w/ large island & custom breakfast nook allows for views into the light-filled great room w/ 2 story Coffered ceilings. Main level office and formal Dining Room. Screened porch W/ Gas Fireplace leads to the stunning outdoor patio w/ Fireplace and Hot Tub. Upper Level features Large Owner’s Suite w/ Vaulted Ceiling, enormous closet w/ 2nd W/D and Spa like Bath! 2 private En Suite's and Bonus Room! Walkout L.L. also with Garage entry, a 2nd kitchen, Theater Room, Sauna, and 2 Bedrooms. Elegant staircase to access large yard that backs up to Bolz Conservatory. Nearby Parks, Courts & Pool!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,294,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The NIT had to reissue the bracket with new seeds after errors in the original release impacted Wisconsin.
Payouts for NIT teams escalate as they reach later rounds. Here's how the system works.
All that mattered to junior Eric Kenesie was that his Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic teammates played one more game. Yet he had a historic perfor…
Mike Seidel, one of Wisconsin's leading authorities on fish fries, has eaten fish almost every Friday for the past 19 years.
Another one of Aaron Rodgers' targets has signed elsewhere, but Robert Tonyan will still be able to catch passes at Lambeau Field.