 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,250,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,250,000

Expansive Carriage Ridge home with upscale modern finishes awaits! Enjoy sunrise views from the spacious living rm, anchored by the FTC stone FP w/built-ins and open to the 2nd story. Whether you're entertaining or just enjoy cooking, the oversized gourmet kitchen has it all, from Wolf-Electrolux apps, Cambria Quartz, butler pantry/coffee bar/wine bar. Main lvl owner's suite offers private views, heated flrs, tiled shower, walk-in closet w/built-ins. Flexible loft space upstairs with 2nd bedrm en suite, 3rd&4th bed w/JnJ bath. Walkout lower level offers 2nd entertaining space, including full bar w/game area and wine rm. Enjoy watching the seasons change from 3 season rm w/sliding windows & gas FP or backyard patio w/outdoor kitchen, firepit & hot tub, all backing to green space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics