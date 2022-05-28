GORGEOUS custom built ranch with soaring ceilings! Chef's Kitchen with SS appliances, large island, pantry, tons of cabinets & casual dining! Main fl. Office! Large living rm flooded with sunlight has a beautiful gas FP w/built-ins! Primary bdrm boasts unique wood beam tray ceiling, tiled walk-in shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. Mudroom/landing zone w/lockers & main floor laundry! Lower level rec rm is huge with another two bdrms, full bath & wet bar! Enjoy the 6-8 person Sauna! Lovely screened porch! Check out the STUNNING Outdoor Oasis with a beautiful Patio including a Hot Tub, Pergola, Grilling station & granite bar for the ultimate outdoor entertaining with family & friends! In-ground sprinkler system, brand new fence & beautiful landscaping! Award winning Waunakee schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,250,000
