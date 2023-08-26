Nestled in the coveted Kilkenny Farms neighborhood of Waunakee, this former parade-winning home is a true masterpiece of design. Bright and inviting, the open floor plan is complemented by soaring ceilings, high-end finishes, and meticulous attention to detail at every turn. Custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and professional-grade appliances harmonize seamlessly, while the spacious island and dedicated beverage bar enhance both functionality and style. Retreat to the luxurious master suite, where relaxation knows no bounds. Complete with not one, but two closet/bath en-suites! The fenced backyard, boasts a generous patio and an atmosphere of privacy, with no neighbors in sight. Award-winning craftsmanship & upscale finishes await make this the perfect dream home.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Everyone had a little bit longer day than normal, especially for a Wednesday," the bakery's general manager said.
Regular general admission tickets at Marcus' Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie, for example, are more than three times as much.
The recent kerfuffle over the Old Spring Tavern once again illustrates the utter absurdity of Madison’s landmarks ordinance.
Former Badgers football coach and AD Barry Alvarez won't return for a second season working for the Big Ten as a special adviser. Here's what …
Alcohol was the top factor in fatal and non-fatal UTV crashes and the top factor in fatal ATV crashes, the DNR found.