5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,099,999

Showings start 4/1/22. 2018 Parade Of Homes Peoples choice award winner for Overall Favorite Parade Home, also winners for Favorite Curb Appeal, Interior Design & Kitchen and Bath!! A sample of features includes wide trim, transom doorways, barrel ceiling foyer w/ reclaimed wd, vaulted great room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace, built-in shelving & barndoor entry to the spacious sunroom & main level office. Industrial touches, natural accents, Hickory scraped floors, shiplap, & stunning lighting invite you in to a true Modern Farmhouse. Gorgeous kitchen w/ quartz countertops, bronze pendants & a huge Butler's Pantry! Main level Owner's suite complete w/ a lavish bathroom w/ heated marble floors. 3 car heated garage w/ pet grooming station, Entertainers dream LL, James Hardy exterior.

