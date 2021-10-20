Expansive move in ready 5 bedroom home in a popular west side location w/ a 3 car garage! Main floor offers an open concept with hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light. Large kitchen features SS appliances, large pantry (w/ counter space) and sight lines directly into living room with gas fp. Don't forget about about the main floor den/office space that could function as a formal dining room and the 4 season sun room! Upstairs you'll find 5 bedrooms including a spacious primary bed w/ double sinks, soaking tub, walk in shower and massive walk in closet w/ window! Custom built LL structurally reinforced so that there are no pillars obstructing view or functionality w/ private access from garage. Brand new carpet and paint throughout!
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,000
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
Noah Burks proposed to his girlfriend of six years, Western Kentucky soccer standout Chandler Backes, in front of family and friends after the Badgers' win over Army.
Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?
Did you catch any of these changes that hit this year?
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain is selling Friday, for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's ButterBurger with cheese.
“We are trying something new with this shelter campground, and learning from other communities and people experiencing homelessness in the process," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
Chandler leaves the UW football program after recording two catches for 28 yards, 10 kick returns for 241 yards and one rushing attempt for 18 yards in 10 career games.
The Badgers only expect to have one men's basketball scholarship spot available after this season, so the coaching staff could be picky about who it targeted.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.