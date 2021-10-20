 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,000

Expansive move in ready 5 bedroom home in a popular west side location w/ a 3 car garage! Main floor offers an open concept with hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light. Large kitchen features SS appliances, large pantry (w/ counter space) and sight lines directly into living room with gas fp. Don't forget about about the main floor den/office space that could function as a formal dining room and the 4 season sun room! Upstairs you'll find 5 bedrooms including a spacious primary bed w/ double sinks, soaking tub, walk in shower and massive walk in closet w/ window! Custom built LL structurally reinforced so that there are no pillars obstructing view or functionality w/ private access from garage. Brand new carpet and paint throughout!

