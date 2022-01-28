 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $649,900

Middleton School district for this 5BR/3.5BA home. Located on a corner lot with additional room from your neighbors due to electrical easement. Bright open kitchen with all white subway tile, cabinets, and solid surface countertops. Features a pantry and central island with an open living room concept. Walk-in closets in every bedroom and basement finished for additional living space. Schedule your showing today and make this home yours!

