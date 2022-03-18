5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $625,000

This spacious + bright 5 BR craftsman home has everything you've been waiting for, AND it's better than new construction! Natural light pours in from all angles! Open layout main floor w/ beautiful white quartz countertops, a huge kitchen island + a great walk-in pantry! Upstairs features 4 BRs (all w/ big walk-in closets!) including an impressive primary suite w/ tray ceilings, tile shower + double-vanities! Finished basement has an additional BR, full bathroom & plenty of recreational space w/ a built-in quartz bar & beverage fridge -- and still plenty of storage! Massive back deck off of the kitchen with a hot tub- no back yard neighbors! Large mud/laundry room with fantastic storage off the 2+ car garage! Located in the desirable Birchwood Point neighborhood in far West Madison/Verona!