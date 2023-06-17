Introducing a stunning ranch-style home nestled in the highly desirable Middleton School District! Immerse yourself in the welcoming ambiance of this residence, highlighted by its open floor plan and vaulted ceilings that create an airy and spacious feel. The chef-inspired kitchen features quartz counter tops and high-powered exhaust hood, boasting tasteful finishes that effortlessly combine style and functionality. With five bedrooms, there's ample room for the entire family to unwind and find personal space. The walk-out basement adds versatility, offering extra living and entertainment areas for all to enjoy. Embrace the outdoors with ease as parks are conveniently within walking distance, perfect for active lifestyles.