This casually elegant property offers an exceptional main level living experience w/ an open floor plan & perfect spaces for gathering & also family life w/laundry & cubbies conveniently located nearby. The heart of the home is the kitchen w/ large island and ss appliances -all opening to a great room centered by a fireplace & patio doors to the deck. Five bedrooms in total (3 on the main level) provides ample room for sleeping or home office/exercise room. The immaculate primary suite includes a walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom w/dbl vanities & custom shower creating a comfortable retreat. The house's subtle elegance is apparent throughout w/custom plantation blinds, creative lighting & attention to detail. Walkout LL finished w/ rec room, full bath & flex space. Wet bar plumbed too!
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
With pastor and members 'stunned' and 'heartbroken', Asbury leaves United Methodist Church over gay marriage, clergy
“Now that they’ve decided to be an anti-gay church, I’ll never step foot in there again,” said Carey Fleischmann, who removed her family's mem…
Mike Seidel, one of Wisconsin's leading authorities on fish fries, has eaten fish almost every Friday for the past 19 years.
Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow for southern Wisconsin Thursday evening into Friday.
The 19 'immediate jeopardy' citations at The Bay at Belmont and Middleton Village in recent years include resident deaths.
The Bay at Belmont in Madison had the most violations in the state, while Belmont, Middleton Village and Waunakee Manor are on a federal list …