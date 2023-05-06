Sun-filled Ranch home in a great neighborhood. Walking distance to several neighborhood parks, and near many Verona staples like Wisconsin Brewing Co, Costco, Sugar River Pizza, biking trails and more! The open concept main level features a beautiful kitchen with a large dining space that leads to the deck, a great room w/ a gas fireplace and large windows, a updated mud room w/ storage, and large primary suite. The lower level includes new built in shelving and electric fireplace, a wet bar, 2 bedrooms, and a bonus room. Don't miss this great home in Verona!