5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $489,900

Immaculate 5 bed / 3.5 bath - 2 story home in the desirable 1000 Oaks neighborhood! Open concept main level with an abundance of natural light and modern finishes welcomes you! Chef's kitchen full of upgrades - flows seamlessly from the main living space and features granite countertops, large island, SS appliances & dinette! Upstairs you’ll find 4 generous sized bedrooms & full bath. Private owners suite features a generous walk-in closet, dual vanity and lovely walk-in shower. Exposed lower level offers additional room to entertain with a family room, full bath & 5th bedroom with walk-in closet. Backyard backs up to neighborhood pond for added privacy and park like views! Fantastic location near parks, trails & easy access to all Madison West/Verona amenities. Welcome home!

