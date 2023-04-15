This absolutely stunning ranch home is practically brand new & ADA compliant (elevator)! Tasteful, modern touches complete seamless transitions from room to room in a spacious layout. Main level is flooded w/natural light & plenty of space for flexibility. Enjoy entertaining & dining in a gourmet kitchen feat. an oversized Quartz island, upscale appliances (dbl oven!) & walk in pantry. Primary suite w/jetted tub & large tile shower. Lower level walks out to a patio in the private backyard area & includes a wet bar. There is an ADA compliant pulley system that travels to another bedroom with private ensuite. Don't forget the 2nd fireplace, theater room, & playroom/office! Oversized, insulated garage w/10ft tall doors! Enjoy all Pioneer Pointe has to offer without the hassle of building!