This absolutely stunning ranch home is practically brand new & ADA compliant (elevator)! Tasteful, modern touches complete seamless transitions from room to room in a spacious layout. Main level is flooded w/natural light & plenty of space for flexibility. Enjoy entertaining & dining in a gourmet kitchen feat. an oversized Quartz island, upscale appliances (dbl oven!) & walk in pantry. Primary suite w/jetted tub & large tile shower. Lower level walks out to a patio in the private backyard area & includes a wet bar. There is an ADA compliant pulley system that travels to another bedroom with private ensuite. Don't forget the 2nd fireplace, theater room, & playroom/office! Oversized, insulated garage w/10ft tall doors! Enjoy all Pioneer Pointe has to offer without the hassle of building!
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Waupun standout and Southern Illinois' leading scorer Marcus Domask has picked where he plans to transfer. Here's what we know.
Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, were killed in a traffic stop …
Neither team has budged since both sides acknowledged a deal was likely to occur.
Franchisee Sammy Nixon said the restaurant isn't completely finished yet, but they're "closing in on it."
The trend of area players leaving Wisconsin continues as Teagan Mallegni is joining an area rival in committing elsewhere.