No show until 4/15/23 w/ limitations. HOA $750/yr. Stunning home boasting 5 beds & baths, spacious 3 season porch overlooking a beautifully landscaped backyard, & 3-car attached garage, all situated on a peaceful & private cul-de-sac. You'll be greeted by an impressive two-story foyer that leads to a spacious & bright living room, complete with a cozy gas fireplace & large windows that offer abundant natural light. The living room seamlessly flows into the dining area & the gourmet kitchen which is a chef's dream, featuring top-of-the-line SS appliances, sleek quartz countertops, ample cabinetry, & a convenient breakfast bar. Upstairs, the primary suite, features a luxurious en-suite bath w/ double vanity, soaking tub, & separate shower. Make this stunning property your own!