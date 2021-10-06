This custom build post and beam prairie-modern design by Jim Gempeler of GMK Architecture offers modern living, bringing the outdoors in, with walls of windows allowing natural light and sweeping views. This home has large open spaces ideal for larger groups, including a lovely screen porch and outdoor fire pit. Stunning main suite complete with 2-way fireplace, jetted tub and private 2nd story deck. Gourmet kitchen with 6-burner Dacor, Sub-Zero, Bosch and adjacent office nook. LL offers family room with wet bar adjacent to home theater and workshop. 3-car garage with Tesla station. Large private second floor office space with private entry ideal for work at home. Middleton Schools, minutes to Madison, adjacent to biking and hiking off the Driftless region.
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,100,000
