This custom-built Bill Weber Jr home in the desirable Reserve neighborhood is an exquisite property with 5 bedrooms, including a main floor master suite featuring a spa-like bath with a soaking tub. The kitchen is equipped w/high-end appliances & stunning built-ins, while the living room boasts a stone fireplace. The main level office/flex room has hand crafted built-ins & there are 4 more over-sized bedrooms. The exposed lower level is a true bonus, offering additional finished living areas w/fireplace, kitchenette, bedroom, & a bathroom. The home has been upgraded with designer light fixtures, coffered ceilings, high-end mechanicals, & sound-proofing. Enjoy the sunset & green space from the hot tub on this beautifully landscaped, nearly 1/2 acre, lot that's walkable to the school!