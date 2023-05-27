This custom-built luxury home in The Reserve is an exquisite property with 5 bedrooms, including a main floor master suite featuring a spa bath with soaking tub. The kitchen is equipped w/LG Studio appliances, butler's pantry & built-ins, while the living room boasts a stone fireplace. The main level flex room has hand crafted built-ins. Upstairs has 3 over-sized bedrooms & bath. The exposed lower level is gorgeous, offering additional finished living areas w/fireplace, kitchenette, 5th bedroom, & full bath. The home has been upgraded with designer lighting, coffered ceilings, high-end mechanicals, & sound-proofing. Enjoy the sunset & green space from the hot tub on this beautifully landscaped, nearly 1/2 acre lot. You can even walk to school! View docs for details about $125K+ in add-ons.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $814,900
