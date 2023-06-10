Unbelievable opportunity to own a custom-built luxury home in The Reserve that is priced to sell. Over 3800 sq ft of exquisite living space gives you room to spread out. Rest well in the main level master with spa bathroom & soaking tub. Family gatherings are a cinch with the large kitchen island & massive great room w/stone fireplace. The beautiful library built-ins are just the start of many unique attributes that include coffered ceilings & designer lighting. Basement has a 2nd kitchenette w/5th bedroom & full bath, family room w/2nd fireplace & rec space. Great bones too w/high-end mechanicals, sound-proofing & Pella wood windows. Enjoy the sunset & green space from the hot tub on this beautifully landscaped 1/2 acre lot. You can even walk to school! Docs detail $125K+ in add-ons.