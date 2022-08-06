5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $759,900

Welcome to country living! This luxurious ranch features impeccable finishes throughout, offering inspiring spaces to create, entertain and relax! Situated on a spacious 1 acre lot in the highly sought after Castleton Meadows subdivision your forever home backs up to green space! The gorgeous kitchen is an entertainer’s dream, with ample storage, butlers pantry, clean and sleek lines and stunning backsplash. The Primary bedroom boasts beautiful country views, luxury spa like bath w/ soaking tub, heated floors, sleek designer finishes and a walk-in shower. The lower level has a great space to enjoy your favorite show/game, with a full bath, 5th bedroom w/walk in closet and unfinished space for future expansion. Your stunning future awaits! *See Covenants and Docs for Home.