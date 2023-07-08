Welcome to this stunning new-build home nestled in the heart of the desirable Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Boasting 5 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 luxurious bathrooms, and a 3-car garage, it's the epitome of modern living. High-end finishes throughout the home underscore its sophistication, while the deck and walk-out basement offer additional living spaces to relax and entertain. Situated less than 5 minutes from downtown Sun Prairie, you're conveniently close to cinemas, grocery stores, restaurants, blending the tranquility of suburban living with city convenience. This home truly offers the best of both worlds. Seller offering rate buy-down incentives.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Events and closings scheduled for the Fourth of July.
Spare Time Madison will feature bowling, escape rooms and laser tag near the West Towne Mall.
The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million income tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion cut Republicans proposed.
The Woodman's grocery store on Madison's East Side is undergoing a $4 million remodeling project.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…