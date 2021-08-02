Why deal with the hassle of building new when you can have this gorgeous custom home now? The exquisite attention to detail is sure to impress. Enjoy cooking in the chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom Amish counters and Quartz counters. The large pantry with custom cabinets ensures you will never be short on storage. Feel the bliss of morning coffee on the covered porch. Stay organized with the custom cubbies and desk in the mud room and custom closets in all 5 bedrooms. Winters will be cozy with 2 gas fireplaces. Pella windows let in the light and spray foam lining under the fiberglass insulation insures efficient heating and cooling. So many spaces to enjoy with the lower level family and game rooms. Pre-plumbed for a future bar area.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $659,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Madison entrepreneur is proposing to open a large nightclub with DJs, live music, dance floor and up to 38 VIP lounges in a vacant big box store in a strip mall near West Towne Mall.
Additional charges against Chandler Halderson are expected now that his mother, Krista Halderson, is confirmed dead.
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Wisconsin COVID surge attributed to delta variant; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'
The case count rose sharply between the beginning of July, when it was in the teens — the lowest it's been since March 2020 — and Friday.
The new recommendations follow the CDC updating guidance on mask usage Tuesday for the fully vaccinated as the highly transmissible delta variant surges across the country.
The intersection will be turned into a roundabout to reduce the site’s history of fatal and severe injuries crashes, the Department of Transportation said.
“We’re confident in this happening. The caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms."
Sela Atkinson of Madison died at the scene as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash, the medical examiner's office said in a statement.
The Madison Plan Commission rejected a major 18-story housing project in order to save a historic bar with deep ties to Chicago mobsters.
The appeal has led to accusations that opposition is racist, while opponents say they are concerned about traffic.