Walkable living in a suburban dream home! This newly constructed Fox Point North tri-level has all the amenities of a new construction home and all the benefits of living just outside the hustle and bustle of living in the city. Walk to school, parks, shopping, and more... when you're not relaxing in one of the expansive, high-ceiling living spaces, or cooking dinner in the open, well-appointed kitchen. The five bedrooms provides plenty of space for everyone, and the custom hidden laundry area keeps any messes from public view.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $635,000
