Walkable living in a suburban dream home! This newly constructed Fox Point North Multi-level has all the amenities of a new construction home and all the benefits of living just outside the hustle and bustle of living in the city. Walk to school, parks, shopping, and more... when you're not relaxing in one of the expansive, high-ceiling living spaces, or cooking dinner in the open, well-appointed kitchen. The five bedrooms provide plenty of space for everyone, including a hidden loft for a wonderful play area, and a custom laundry area that keeps any messes from public view. Seller is offering an interest rate buy-down incentive.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Events and closings scheduled for the Fourth of July.
Spare Time Madison will feature bowling, escape rooms and laser tag near the West Towne Mall.
The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million income tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion cut Republicans proposed.
The Woodman's grocery store on Madison's East Side is undergoing a $4 million remodeling project.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…