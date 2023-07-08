Walkable living in a suburban dream home! This newly constructed Fox Point North Multi-level has all the amenities of a new construction home and all the benefits of living just outside the hustle and bustle of living in the city. Walk to school, parks, shopping, and more... when you're not relaxing in one of the expansive, high-ceiling living spaces, or cooking dinner in the open, well-appointed kitchen. The five bedrooms provide plenty of space for everyone, including a hidden loft for a wonderful play area, and a custom laundry area that keeps any messes from public view. Seller is offering an interest rate buy-down incentive.