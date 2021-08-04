5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $559,990

Beautiful & expansive 5 BR/3.5 BA 2-story in desirable West Prairie Village! With over 4k SF above-grade, this home has space for everyone & everything! Sunny main lvl offers formal dining, office/flex & 2-story great room w/gas FP. Enjoy cooking in the stunning chef's kitchen complete w/granite, walk-in pantry & upgraded SS apps. Patio doors open to inviting backyard feat. stamped concrete patio & privacy fence. Main lvl suite w/large private bath & walk-in closet is perfect for guests. Upstairs you'll find a spacious loft area & 4 addt'l BRs, incl. sprawling owner's suite w/huge walk-in closet & dual vanity bath w/walk-in shower & soaking tub. Endless possibilities in unfinished LL w/egress. Garage has been insulated, painted & epoxy floors added. Truly move-in ready!