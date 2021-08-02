 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $539,900

5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $539,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $539,900

This unique retreat awaits you in the hottest Sun Prairie neighborhood called Providence! Thoughtfully designed for entertaining and relaxing this home is a must-see! Stunning finishes throughout outfitted w/rich Hickory cabinets, Koa floors and over 20' ceilings this home is an entertainers dream! Relax in your breezeway overlooking the colorful courtyard. Retreat to the owners suite and enjoy a cup of coffee on your private deck. The finished lower level w/exposed windows offers another place to unwind, get a work out in or snuggle up and watch a movie. The oversized attached 3 car garage is a rarity in this neighborhood. Close to all of the hotspots and fabulous shopping. Easy access to 151 as well as the airport. Parks & walking trails.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong wind kicking up dust in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics