This unique retreat awaits you in the hottest Sun Prairie neighborhood called Providence! Thoughtfully designed for entertaining and relaxing this home is a must-see! Stunning finishes throughout outfitted w/rich Hickory cabinets, Koa floors and over 20' ceilings this home is an entertainers dream! Relax in your breezeway overlooking the colorful courtyard. Retreat to the owners suite and enjoy a cup of coffee on your private deck. The finished lower level w/exposed windows offers another place to unwind, get a work out in or snuggle up and watch a movie. The oversized attached 3 car garage is a rarity in this neighborhood. Close to all of the hotspots and fabulous shopping. Easy access to 151 as well as the airport. Parks & walking trails.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $539,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Madison entrepreneur is proposing to open a large nightclub with DJs, live music, dance floor and up to 38 VIP lounges in a vacant big box store in a strip mall near West Towne Mall.
Additional charges against Chandler Halderson are expected now that his mother, Krista Halderson, is confirmed dead.
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Wisconsin COVID surge attributed to delta variant; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'
The case count rose sharply between the beginning of July, when it was in the teens — the lowest it's been since March 2020 — and Friday.
The new recommendations follow the CDC updating guidance on mask usage Tuesday for the fully vaccinated as the highly transmissible delta variant surges across the country.
The intersection will be turned into a roundabout to reduce the site’s history of fatal and severe injuries crashes, the Department of Transportation said.
“We’re confident in this happening. The caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms."
Sela Atkinson of Madison died at the scene as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash, the medical examiner's office said in a statement.
The Madison Plan Commission rejected a major 18-story housing project in order to save a historic bar with deep ties to Chicago mobsters.
The appeal has led to accusations that opposition is racist, while opponents say they are concerned about traffic.