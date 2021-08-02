5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $539,900

This unique retreat awaits you in the hottest Sun Prairie neighborhood called Providence! Thoughtfully designed for entertaining and relaxing this home is a must-see! Stunning finishes throughout outfitted w/rich Hickory cabinets, Koa floors and over 20' ceilings this home is an entertainers dream! Relax in your breezeway overlooking the colorful courtyard. Retreat to the owners suite and enjoy a cup of coffee on your private deck. The finished lower level w/exposed windows offers another place to unwind, get a work out in or snuggle up and watch a movie. The oversized attached 3 car garage is a rarity in this neighborhood. Close to all of the hotspots and fabulous shopping. Easy access to 151 as well as the airport. Parks & walking trails.