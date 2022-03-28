5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $499,900

Showings start 3/25. Bright & welcoming 5 bed/3.5 bath in SP's popular West Prairie Village! Spacious main lvl features a modern floor plan w/ engineered hardwoods, living room w/ gas fireplace, grand kitchen boasting lg. granite island, SS apps (gas range), tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & dining area with walk-out to deck. The front flex rm w/ built-ins & window seat is currently being used as playroom but would also be a perfect office or den! 4 beds conveniently located upstairs incl. the Owner's suite w/ tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanity & tiled shower. Exposed LL is the perfect place to entertain w/ lg. rec room, wet bar, 2nd fireplace, 5th bed & 3/4 bath. Room for toys & xtra-storage in 3 car garage + lot is adjacent to walking path with views of pond/green space beyond.