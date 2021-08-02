Showings begin 7/31. Ideal ranch home in the heart of Sun Prairie’s desirable Westwynde II Neighborhood. The fantastic open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a family room, third and fourth bedrooms, and a third full bath, the perfect space for hosting overnight guests. Stainless appliances; spacious backyard with a deck; dedicated laundry room; 3-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location and opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $400,000
