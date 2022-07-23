5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $1,499,000

2022 Parade Home - This gorgeous home offers 5 BR/3.5 BA and 5,155 sf of upscale living. Exterior facade is Hardie cement board, natural stone & maintenance free deck. Open floor plan w/ wood flr, bright gourmet kitchen w/ Viking appliances, lg island, and walk-in pantry w/ ladder, stunning FP in GR w/ built-in cabinets, split BRs. Master suite w/ huge closet, walk-in shower w/ rain shower, handshower & soaking tub to relax the day away. Private office w/ beam ceiling, mudrm w/ lg sports closet, ML laundry & sun room round out this stunning space. LL offers fam rm, bar, game area, theater rm, exercise rm and walk-out. Equipped with stereo, alarm/security, lawn irrigation, zero-entry, 4 car garage w/ LL access on nearly 1 acre lot. This home does not disappoint w/ all amenities you deserve.