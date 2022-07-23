2022 Parade Home - This gorgeous home offers 5 BR/3.5 BA and 5,155 sf of upscale living. Exterior facade is Hardie cement board, natural stone & maintenance free deck. Open floor plan w/ wood flr, bright gourmet kitchen w/ Viking appliances, lg island, and walk-in pantry w/ ladder, stunning FP in GR w/ built-in cabinets, split BRs. Master suite w/ huge closet, walk-in shower w/ rain shower, handshower & soaking tub to relax the day away. Private office w/ beam ceiling, mudrm w/ lg sports closet, ML laundry & sun room round out this stunning space. LL offers fam rm, bar, game area, theater rm, exercise rm and walk-out. Equipped with stereo, alarm/security, lawn irrigation, zero-entry, 4 car garage w/ LL access on nearly 1 acre lot. This home does not disappoint w/ all amenities you deserve.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $1,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 245-unit project in four buildings will use special construction measures to insulate units in anticipation of the stationing of U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets at nearby Truax Field starting in 2024 or 2025.
Some of the buildings on the mound are up for sale with the hopes of attracting a buyer who matches the mission of the congregation founded in 1847.
"This just seems to me like those who were instigating, who were inspiring weren't MAGA people, but were other bad actors," Father Richard “Rick” Heilman said.
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.
After 9 1/2 years on Monroe Street, Crescendo owners Cait and Paul Sirianni are closing that coffee shop and will focus on their location at Hilldale.
A "history of reselling tickets" got 118 Badgers football ticket buyers a message from UW saying they wouldn’t be able to purchase in 2022. Some thought it was a hypocritical move.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The development on the city's northeast side would create 100 production jobs and move the company's headquarters from Fitchburg.
Some Big Ten programs are trending in the right direction, others not so much. Wisconsin football lands somewhere in the middle, but how does it compare to its conference peers?
“OSC does nothing more than summarize the hearings and decisions which have resulted, for the most part, in adverse rulings," Dane County Judge Frank Remington wrote in his rejection of Gableman's request for recusal.