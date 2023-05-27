New Construction: Est Completion: Sept.'23!The Reagan offers room for Everyone with 4-5 Bedrooms (Main floor office would make a great bedroom if needed), 3 Full Baths, 2 of which have double vanities & walk in showers! The foyer opens into sweeping Great Room,Dining & Kitchen Areas complete w/ GRANITE countertops, island & oversized panty! Vast Primary Suite connects to an oversized Walk-in Closet & an appealing Owners Bath! The Other bedrooms are perfectly sized complete w/ large closets! Laundry Room located next to bedrooms on upper level w/ sink & cabinets for extra storage!Spacious 3 Car Garage, Walk out basement, Large Composite Deck that overlooks a field, offers views of the vibrant colored sunsets in Nordic Ridge neighborhood, are all added features with this Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A special meeting was held Monday morning to hear public comments regarding Dana MacKenzie not being renewed as Waunakee High School's boys ba…
Pack the picnic basket or your dancing shoes, then head out for some live music.
Mike Cerv, co-owner of the Hot Lunch, said he is determined to reopen as soon as possible. He didn't want to talk about the death of his busin…
The former Wisconsin men's basketball star is still the same jokester. But he has a serious side when it comes to discussing love and basketball.
A family had been searching through their grandfather's belongings when they reportedly came across the grenade. Two of the man's sons were ta…