New Construction: Est Completion: Sept.'23!The Reagan offers room for Everyone with 4-5 Bedrooms (Main floor office would make a great bedroom if needed), 3 Full Baths, 2 of which have double vanities & walk in showers! The foyer opens into sweeping Great Room,Dining & Kitchen Areas complete w/ GRANITE countertops, island & oversized panty! Vast Primary Suite connects to an oversized Walk-in Closet & an appealing Owners Bath! The Other bedrooms are perfectly sized complete w/ large closets! Laundry Room located next to bedrooms on upper level w/ sink & cabinets for extra storage!Spacious 3 Car Garage, Walk out basement, Large Composite Deck that overlooks a field, offers views of the vibrant colored sunsets in Nordic Ridge neighborhood, are all added features with this Home!