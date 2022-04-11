5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $499,900

Showings start 4/7. Feel right at home when you enter this attractive & well-maintained 5-bed, 3.5-bath home on a beautiful lot, adjacent to an abundance of green space. Comfortable living area w/tons of natural light & cozy WB fireplace. Functional kitchen features granite countertops, SS appliances & Island. 4 bedrooms upstairs include vaulted primary w/ a jetted tub, walk-in shower, DV sink & walk-in closet. Finished LL is exposed w/ a full bath, bedroom, flex room & walkout to backyard. Other features include full deck, main floor laundry/mud room, fire pit & spacious 3 car garage! Per seller - Roof and Furnace 2018.