5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $489,900

Est. Completion-End of October 2022! The Reagan offers room for Everyone with 4-5 Bedrooms (Main floor office would make a great bedroom if needed), 2.5 Bathrooms, & spacious 2 Car Garage! The foyer opens into sweeping Great Room, Dining & Kitchen Areas complete w/ QUARTZ countertops, island & panty! Vast Owner Suite connects to an oversized Walk-in Closet & an appealing Owners Bath w/ walk in shower! The other bedrooms are perfectly sized complete w/ large closets! Option to finish the basement to add addition living space, bedroom/office and bathroom! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC

