5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $302,900

No showings still Open House 6/13 starting at 11am. Come home to this spacious five bedroom two full bath on a corner lot in historical Stoughton, WI. Walking distance to schools, parks, and shopping. This home has all the right spaces for living, working, and entertaining family and friends. Home features wood burning stove in family room (some wood included), new roof, newer furnace, and large closets. All updates listed are per seller. View More

