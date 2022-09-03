 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $974,900

Brand new *just completed*, luxury, custom home in Bergamont's newest phase is available now! The 2-story great room w/ gas fireplace and open kitchen featuring white & gold Café Appliance package, Amish custom cabinetry, 8 ft. island & quartz countertops w/ waterfall edge & quartz backsplash. 5 bedrooms including a huge master suite on the main floor w/ tiled shower, freestanding tub, double sink vanity w/ quartz top & 8'x12' closet. Insulated 3-season porch, maintenance-free deck, dining room, laundry, powder room, & office/flex room complete the main floor. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms & full bath plus HUGE bonus room over the 3-car garage. Lower level w/ walk-out to backyard is finished w/ large rec room, wet bar, 5th bedroom & 3rd full bath. Move in ready & quick closing possible!

