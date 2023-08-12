Welcome Home! Custom ranch on 6+ acres. Conveniently located just 15 min to Madison! Peace & quiet tranquility will be yours! Spacious 4-5 bedroom home or home office w/many amenities for you to enjoy. Wide open (split bedroom) floor plan, featuring vaulted ceilings, spacious living area w/gas FP & tons of windows to let in the countryside. Beautiful kitchen, featuring stainless appliances, granite counters & nice sized island. Relax on the screen porch (wired for TV) on those beautiful summer nights, or coffee on those crisp fall mornings. Exposed lwr level features huge family room w/wet bar, 4th bdrm & 5th bdrm/office. Large 3 car gar w/epoxy flooring (also wired for TV) R4 zoning allows for small bus possibilities. 5+ acres still zoned Ag, currently planed w/Rye.