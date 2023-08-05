Added features set this outstanding 5 year old property apart from the others. Enjoy all the Bergamont Neighborhood has to offer. Situated on a hill with a view for miles, right across from the golf course, this home has expansive living spaces which will make it wonderful for your individual desires. Wheather you are looking for that entertaining space for a special dinner and cocktail party, a recreation area to watch all your favorite programs on TV, play a game of pool, or walk out to the fenced in back yard. This home has it all, and is waiting for you! Special features, 22 solar panels, in floor heat in main bathroom, 3 LED flame w/heat fireplaces, bamboo floors, radon mitigation, 3 ovens, 2 refrigerators, freezer, Amish built cabinets throughout, 2 zone heat and AC.