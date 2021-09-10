Under construction - EDC Nov 2021. Beautiful brand new ranch home in desirable autumn Ridge subdivision, seconds from Oregon Middle School! Spacious, open concept main level, gas fireplace in the great room, granite countertops and large island in kitchen, spa-like bath off of primary bedroom with free-standing tub/walk-in shower, ceramic tile, large walk-in closet. Garden-style backyard space off of main level with screened-in porch, patio perfect for grilling, gorgeous stone landscaping with flower beds and steps leading up to mature oak tree. Your own private garden oasis! Finished lower level includes wet bar, large family room, spare bed and bath, and another fireplace - great for movie nights or entertaining! Builder is related to listing agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $779,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Polzin: It's time for Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz to start delivering on his potential
The UW football team needs Graham Mertz to be better, and in a hurry. “I know I can play a lot better football," the QB said after Saturday's loss. "I know we’re a lot better team than that.”
The Nittany Lions signal caller kept his response to Faion Hicks short and sweet.
-
- 5 min to read
“You’ll see somebody get better and better, and then you’ll be off for a day or two and come back and learn, ‘Oh, they died.'"
Wisconsin's leading rusher from 2020 didn't play a snap in a loss to the Nittany Lions.
The thieves apparently used a garage door opener to gain access through the home's attached garage.
"We have a load of family here," his uncle said. "Everybody knew him. He was a good person all the way around."
UW's senior tackles looked rusty, sophomore linebacker Nick Herbig shined and more takeaways from Wisconsin's home loss to the Nittany Lions.
This was a winnable game against a ranked team and the Badgers were left beating themselves up afterward because, well, they beat themselves in a lot of ways.
Paramedics were called 21 times during Saturday's game against Penn State.
New Packers punter Corey Bojorquez not afraid of competition — or of asking Aaron Rodgers for his jersey
New Packers punter Corey Bojorquez entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018.