No show until 10/28. Custom built 5 bed/3.5 bath home backing to Foxboro Golf Course! Main floor welcomes you w/ large foyer, office w/ built in cabinets, 2 living rooms and chef like kitchen (granite ctops, SS apps, custom cherry cabinets, red birch HW floors and walk in pantry). Spacious main floor bed is complete w/ spa like bath incl. dual vanities (w/ under cabinet lighting), 2 walk in closets, tiled shower and soaking tub. Upstairs you will find 3 beds w/ walk in closets, jack and jill bath, play room that could function as 5th bed and 2nd laundry room. Expansive LL features rec room w/ window exposure, pool table, theater room, workout room under garage and unfinished space for storage. Outside you will enjoy a .76 acre lot w/ concrete patio surrounding your very own dbl sided fp!
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $749,900
