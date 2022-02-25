 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $749,900

Brand new ranch home in desirable Autumn Ridge subdivision, seconds from Oregon Middle School! Spacious, open concept main level, gas fireplace in the great room, granite countertops and oversize island in kitchen, spa-like bath off of primary bedroom with free-standing tub, walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. Main level laundry and oversize 2-car attached garage. Garden-style backyard off main level with screened-in porch, patio, grassy area and unique stone landscaping with steps leading up to a huge oak tree. High-efficiency 2-zone HVAC system with humidifier. Finished lower level includes wet bar, refrigerator, microwave, large multi-purpose room, 2 bedrooms, a bonus room great for an office space or home theater, and a second fireplace. Builder is related to listing agent.

