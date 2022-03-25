5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $739,900

Classic style with modern accents await in 5-bedrm former Parade of Homes entry at the Legends of Bergamont! Two-story living rm invites you in while the afternoon sun washes over the hw flooring throughout. Open layout centered around a floor-to-ceiling FP w/glass staircase that opens to the 2nd flr, and great flow to the kitchen w/breakfast bar. Paver patio w/grill area off dining for year round convenience. Split floorplan offers private owner's suite on the main level w/WIC and walk-in tiled shower. Spacious rec rm in the finished basement w/wet bar, 2nd FP, and theater. 1st & 2nd flr laundry w/combo mudroom-craftroom off 3car garage w/two sets of built-in lockers. Many family/golf membership options available!