Opportunity knocks-immaculate light filled 2-story home in Oregon w/Foxboro Golf Course as your back drop is perfect for the discerning buyer looking for quiet neighbors, primary suite on main level, flex room (ideal for dining or office) & a custom kitchen w/walk-in pantry, island & incredible laundry/mudroom-perfect command center for busy families. Upstairs boast 3 bms w/full bath. Exposed LL is game-day ready w/wet bar, built-in surround sound & even a spot for future keg AND guest quarters. Fully finished garage(3.5 stalls) w/heat, sink & basement access. Control Smart Home features from your phone: lights, blinds, TV, sound system etc. Fully fenced in yard, maintenance free screen porch, custom patio accented by mature landsaping & firepit makes entertaining a breeze. Foundation 2003
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $735,000
