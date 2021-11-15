 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $675,000

  • Updated
Showings start 11/15. Beautiful, Brick & Stone, Custom 2 story on .43 acre lot in the Ledgend at Bergamont. Open main flr plan featuring: arched doorways, formal dining, Brazilian Cherry hardwoods flrs, great rm w/gas fireplace & 1st flr bdrm/office/flex rm. Well appointed kitchen offers granite counters, Cherry cabinets, lg island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances & huge walk-in pantry plus dinette w/walk-out to composite deck overlooking big back yard w/playset & new Invisible Fence. Primary suite has tray ceiling w/accent lighting & full bath w/custom tile, multi-jet shower, jetted tub & lg walk-in closet. Spacious 2nd flr laundry w/washer & dryer, study nook & lg bdrms. Newly finished lower level rec/family room, full bath & exposed 5th bdrm. 3 car garage, new insulation & much more!

