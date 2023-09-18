Welcome to Bergamont! This ranch home has everything you are looking for! Just completed: 1/2 guest bath and 5th bed/bonus room on the main level. With over 2,000 ft, 4 bed/2.5 baths on the main floor, 5th bed, theater room, full bar, game room and full gym in the lower level, what more can you ask for? Oh wait, there is more - the amazing screened in sunroom, complete with tv, and curtains to close up and use this area from very early Spring to late Fall, it's an amazing place to enjoy for so much of the year OR head out to the patio and then the separate fire pit area in the backyard! All of this located close to Verona and Madison, yet in a great community/school district. Schedule your showing today.