This picturesque Vermont Valley property offers ~49ac of wooded solitude just 30 min from the Capitol. The land has been thoughtfully managed for high quality timber and has current timber value of ~$315k per recent valuation. This investment will grow exponentially as the Walnut stands mature in the next 10+/- years. The custom home features 3600+ sqft with 5+ bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms or remove the house and build your Dream Home. The lot is exceptional. The 2 car detached garage has a heated workshop, and the old 'grainery' offers additional storage. Entirely new mound system was installed in 2022.