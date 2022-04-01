5 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $575,000

This stunning 2 story at the end of a cul-de-sac is sure to impress! The main floor GR with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and large windows is sensational! Kitchen boasts beautiful SS appliances, breakfast bar, ample cabinet space & views of the backyard. Main floor primary bedroom has a tray ceiling, double bathroom vanity & walk-in closet! Upstairs you will find two secondary bedrooms & full bathroom. Recently finished lower level boasts high ceilings, wet bar with solid surface countertop, Rec Room with multiple TV's, Full bathroom, 4th bedroom, (5th bedroom or home office) & exercise room! HUGE 3 car garage, custom stone patio & a spacious backyard complete the package! Close to parks, schools, and easy highway access! Don't miss out of this opportunity!