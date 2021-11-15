 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Monona - $384,900

5 Bedroom Home in Monona - $384,900

5 Bedroom Home in Monona - $384,900

A breath of fresh air this classic 1950's ranch style home is. With the hardwood floors restored to their original beauty (2021), lots of windows (2014), with 2 egress windows added (2015) to enhance the living space & light giving this home 5 bedrooms! To add more comfort, a beautiful 20mm LVP just installed (2021) in almost the entire lower level. Many updates including fresh paint (2021); roof, gutters & siding (2014); furnace & Central Air (2015). Driveway & extra pavement (2015) on side of the garage that leads to a 12x20 shed that has a garage door opener, work bench & is wired. Looking for laundry on the main level? The 3rd bedroom could be used as a laundry room. This home is waiting for you to create new memories.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses victory over Seahawks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics