 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $989,900

5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $989,900

5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $989,900

Custom built cape cod at the end cul-de-sac in Prairie Home Estates. Freshly updated expansive chef's dream kitchen designed for entertaining w/quartz counters, gas cooktop, walk in pantry, all new lighting/hardware, and dbl sided floor to ceiling fp. Stunning 24ft window lined LR complimented by main floor office, large mud rm & separate laundry rm. Main floor primary w/spa like en-suite bath w/walk in tiled shower & jetted tub. 4 spacious bedrms upstairs w/2 full baths. 4 of 5 bedrms w/oversized walk-in closets. New carpet on 1st/2nd fl. Full walkout LL complete w/ family rm, rec rm, full bath & unfinished space for storage! Oversized 3.5 car garage (25 ft deep) incl built in storage! Peaceful & private backyard w/ maintenance free deck & patio below overlooking partially wooded lot.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Intense storms slam southeastern Colorado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics