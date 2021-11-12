This serene Middleton Hills home sits on a coveted lot overlooking the wetlands & pond. Built w/luxury in mind, it offers everything you want in a home, from a custom kitchen w/quarter sawn oak cabinets, a big island & high-end appliances, to a main floor that includes a primary suite w/gorgeous views, an office/5th BR, a laundry room & a hearth rm next to the kitchen. A 2-way gas fireplace ensconced in custom built-ins separates the formal DR from the living room and makes winter nights cozy. Two upstairs bedrooms have their own quiet space. Entertainers will adore the LL with its L-shaped bar, gas fp, movie room, exercise or hobby room + a guest room. And outdoor living is a joy thanks to a deck + 3 patios, one with a fireplace. Enjoy the wonderful Pheasant Branch Conservancy!
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $897,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers picked up their sixth win of the season, but an injury at tailback could make it a costly one.
Liautaud, who sold Milio's a year ago and retired, died after a brief illness.
At least three Diocese sites held clinics for those 12 and older earlier this year.
The vessel was found in June in 27 feet of water and is the oldest intact boat ever discovered in Wisconsin waters.
The school and one of its football players charge the WIAA is treating them unfairly, but the WIAA counters Edgewood attempted to mislead the WIAA.
Why an athlete's arrest led Badgers AD Chris McIntosh to request a review of UW's disciplinary process
A Wisconsin football player's OWI case "potentially highlights a gap" in UW's discipline policy, Chris McIntosh said. Here's how.
Mellusi had already rushed for 64 yards and a TD when he planted his left leg to make a cut, something went wrong and he went down untouched, immediately reaching for his left knee.
The district is promising increased staff supervision during school opening, lunch and dismissal times, and will work with student leaders to prevent future flare-ups.
The Packers QB said he wanted to speak out before “woke mob” put the “final nail” in his “cancel-culture casket" and complained about his treatment as an unvaccinated player.
Freshman tailback Braelon Allen already has a significant role for the offense, but roommate Hunter Wohler is starting to push for more playing time on defense.