Showings start 7/7. Quality-built 5 bed, 3.5 bath in the Community of Bishop’s Bay (Waunakee schools)! The gourmet kitchen is built for entertaining w/granite counters, stainless appliances, over-sized island/snack bar, gas range & pantry. Kitchen overlooks dining area, great room & screen porch. Other main floor features: fireplace, office/flex room, half bath, laundry. Outside: patio w/fire pit area & hot tub. Upstairs: primary en suite plus 3 bedrooms & full bath. Primary bath has tiled shower, large walk-in closet & double vanity. Lower level: 5th bedroom, full bath & theater/rec room/den. 3 car garage. Perfect location close to downtown Middleton, easy access to downtown Madison and Waunakee. Down the street is the zero-entry pool, fitness center & community room incl in HOA dues!
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Events and closings scheduled for the Fourth of July.
Spare Time Madison will feature bowling, escape rooms and laser tag near the West Towne Mall.
The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million income tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion cut Republicans proposed.
The Woodman's grocery store on Madison's East Side is undergoing a $4 million remodeling project.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…